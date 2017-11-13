Report: Vikings will stay with Case Keenum vs. Rams

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that he knows which quarterback will be starting when the Vikings face off with the Los Angeles Rams at US Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Of course, Zimmer would not say whether he will stick with Case Keenum or turn to Teddy Bridgewater, but noted he would inform the team on Wednesday. CBS’s Jason La Confora reports that Zimmer will be telling his team that Keenum is set to get the nod against the Rams.

Vikings will be sticking with Case Keenum as their starter this week I'm told. Highly productive. Clicking w/ receivers. Great fit in scheme — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 13, 2017

Bridgewater was active Sunday against Washington, marking the first time he was able to suit up since the 2016 preseason.

“I have a plan, sometimes plans change,” Zimmer said on following a 38-30 win over Washington.

Keenum went 21-for-29 with 304 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions and has a 92.6 rating for the year.