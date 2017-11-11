Report: Washington will have WR Crowder vs. Vikings

On Friday’s injury report, Washington listed a number of key players as “questionable,” including wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Late Saturday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Crowder will play against the Minnesota Vikings.

In seven games, Crowder has 28 receptions for 272 yards, including a nine-catch, 123-yard game against Dallas. Last year, he was one of Kirk Cousins’ favorite targets, pulling in 67 passes on 99 targets for 847 yards and seven touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 speedster had four catches last year against the Vikings for 37 yards.

The biggest names to watch as the inactives come out on Sunday will be left tackle Trent Williams and star tight end Jordan Reed.