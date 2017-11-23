A sack and a request: Everson Griffen asks for baby name suggestions after bringing down Matthew Stafford

Everson Griffen had a memorable Thanksgiving Day.

On Thursday morning, Griffen and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their third child. In the afternoon, he celebrated the birth of his third son by helping the Vikings to a 30-23 victory over the Lions at Ford Field in which Griffen recorded two sacks to increase his total to 12. That ties Griffen’s career-high set in 2014.

Following a second-quarter sack of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Griffen raised his jersey to show a handwritten message on his undershirt that read: “I just had a baby boy. What should we name him?”

Griffen is expected to be fined $6,076 for putting a personal message on his uniform.