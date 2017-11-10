Star LT Williams highlights group of Washington players questionable for Sunday

Washington star left tackle Trent Williams took part in practice on Friday, marking the first time he had participated in several weeks. Williams, who has made the Pro Bowl each of the last five years, is listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Last week, Washington was forced to turn to former Minnesota Viking TJ Clemmings at left tackle, but if Williams can’t play this week, head coach Jay Gruden may have other options. Backup Ty Nsekhe is also questionable along with fellow offensive linemen Morgan Moses, Spencer Long and Brandon Schreff.

Several of Washington’s best weapons are also listed as questionable. Tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) did not participate in practice on Friday and working in on Wednesday and Thursday. That’s not a good sign for his chances. Receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) was limited all three days. Receiver Brian Quick (concussion) was also limited the entire week and has the “questionable” tag.

The two players listed as “out” for Washington are on the interior defensive line. Arthur Jones and Matt Ioannidis will not play.