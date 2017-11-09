Teddy Bridgewater helping to guide DeShaun Watson, Dalvin Cook through injuries

Two of the NFL’s most exciting rookies, DeShaun Watson and Dalvin Cook, went down with ACL tears this season, setting back promising careers. Teddy Bridgewater, who was activated Wednesday following over a year of recovery from a knee injury, has been there to encourage them.

Watson got hurt following an impressive showing against the Seattle Seahawks that prompted cornerback Richard Sherman to call it the best anyone had played against their tough defense. The former Clemson’s star suffered a non-contact injury similar to Bridgewater’s but not as severe. The Vikings’ quarterback quickly sent out a tweet wishing Watson the best.

“I tweeted him, I didn’t want to call him yet because I went through a knee injury last year and had about 800 text messages that I had to respond to,” Bridgewater said. “My tweet, I think it was head on, 100 percent accurate. He comes from a background where he’s had to overcome obstacles his entire life. Nothing ever came easy. I know that he’s going to attack his rehab full speed.”

Been overcoming adversity your entire life & never lost faith once. The battle is already won, claim ur victory, born winner. @deshaunwatson — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2017

Bridgewater added that he planned to call Watson this week.

When Dalvin Cook was selected in the second round by the Vikings, the team strategically put him next to a fellow Floridian. Since then, Bridgewater and Cook have built a relationship, which now consists of Bridgewater helping the young running back through rehab for an ACL tear.

“Dalvin, he lives in the neighborhood, this is what I call the neighborhood,” Bridgewater said pointing toward his locker area. “Dalvin’s a great guy. He has the right mindset as far as attacking his therapy. Having gone through a knee injury last year, he can lean on me. I give him different advice. I know what it takes and having someone around who keeps you lifted. I try to be there for Dalvin.”

Bridgewater also said Wednesday that the people around him had played a major role in his recovery.