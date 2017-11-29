Two CBs miss Falcons practice, Kendricks out Wednesday for Vikings

The Atlanta Falcons were a victim of some friendly fire last week against the Tampa Bay Bucs when safety Keanu Neal collided with shutdown corner Desmond Trufant. The star corner left the game and was put in concussion protocol Monday. He did not practice on Wednesday.

Fellow cornerback Brian Poole also did not practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported on Monday that Poole is day-to-day and could return for Sunday’s matchup in Atlanta.

With both Trufant and Poole out, the Falcons’ defense was forced to shuffle around in their win against the Bucs.

“They had some injuries last week and moved around and filled in at positions that they haven’t played before and they didn’t miss a beat,” Vikings quarterback Case Keenum said. “Guys like that that can line up anywhere and play a number of different coverages, it’s tough to identify where they’re going to be at.”

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman had also been in concussion protocol, but he practiced in full on Wednesday.

For the Vikings, linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only player not participating. Right tackle Mike Remmers was limited. He’s missed the last three games with a concussion, but head coach Mike Zimmer said Remmers is not currently in concussion protcol.