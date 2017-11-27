Two key Falcons players are in concussion protocol

The Atlanta Falcons might be without running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant this weekend when they match up with the Minnesota Vikings. Both players are currently in concussion protocol.

Atlanta’s star running back, who gained 1,541 yards from scrimmage for the Falcons last year, hasn’t played since Week 10 when he suffered a concussion against the Dallas Cowboys. He did practice last Thursday, but is yet to be cleared.

Freeman has a history with concussions, suffering one in November 2015 and another this August. Tevin Coleman has taken over the top running back spot and gained 223 yards in 59 carries (3.8 yards per attempt) over the past three weeks.

Trufant suffered an injury in Atlanta’s win over the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday. Corner Brian Poole, who took Trufant’s place, also left the game with a back injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports that Poole isn’t expected to miss time.

Pro Football Focus rates Trufant 11th of 118 qualifying corners in the NFL.