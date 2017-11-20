Two Vikings land on ESPN’s top 25 players under 25 list

Every year, ESPN’s Mike Sando takes a poll of several NFL talent evaluators to determine the top 25 players under 25 years old. Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter and receiver Stefon Diggs made the list at No. 16 and No. 18, respectively.

Sando wrote:

“He’s a key player at a key position on one of the NFL’s strongest defenses, and he’s young enough to be back on this list in 2018 as well.”

“He definitely belongs on this list,” an evaluator said. “He is so, so good.”

Hunter has 22.5 sacks in 39 career games and ranks 23rd of 111 edge rushers by Pro Football Focus.

Sando quoted one evaluator giving Diggs extremely high praise.

“He is special,” an evaluator said. “Diggs can play inside and outside. He has burst, agility. He reminds you of an Antonio Brown-type dude.”

In eight games this season, Diggs has 35 catches for 532 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. Diggs has also grabbed 66.0% of passes thrown in his direction.

The evaluators named Carson Wentz the best player under 25. Running back Jordan Howard is the highest ranked non-Vikings player in the NFC North.

If Dalvin Cook hadn’t suffered a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, he likely would have been on the list as well.