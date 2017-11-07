Vikings bring back G Willie Beavers, cut RB Bronson Hill

Willie Beavers showed some flashes of improvement during Minnesota Vikings training camp, but the team still decided to move on from their 2016 fourth-round pick. After a stint on New England’s practice squad, Beavers was let go. The Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve brought Beavers back on the practice squad and released running back Bronson Hill.

Two seasons ago, Beavers was the highest drafted player in the NFL to be cut out of camp, but the team signed him to the practice squad. He spent most of 2016 there, but was activated late in the season and appeared in one game against the Detroit Lions.