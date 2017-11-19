LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Griffen active, Robison out vs. Rams

Vikings make Case for the NFC’s best team in win over Rams

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler November 19, 2017 3:08 pm

The Los Angeles Rams came into Sunday’s game at US Bank Stadium as the NFL’s leader in points scored and third best team in the NFL in points allowed. And the Minnesota Vikings demolished them.

During the game’s opening drive, you might have thought it was going to be a long day for the Vikings’ defense as quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams cruised 75 yards for a touchdown. After that the Vikings’ defense owned the Rams. While  Goff was only sacked once, he was given little-to-no time to pass, routinely throwing under pressure from Vikings blitzes. Goff finished 23-for-37 with 225 yards, zero touchdowns.

This year has been a redemption season for running back Todd Gurley, who entered as the league’s leader in yards from scrimmage. The Vikings’ defense gave him nothing in the 24-7 win. Gurley rushed 15 times for just 37 yards.

On the offensive side, the Vikings weren’t explosive for the majority of the first three quarters, but they dominated possession and wore down the Rams’ defense. Late in the third, Latavius Murray opened a drive with a 25-yard run, then quarterback Case Keenum dinked and dunked his way down the field to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Murray – his second of the game. Murray totaled 95 yards on just 15 carries on the day.

The Rams opened their following drive with a quick first down and it appeared they might find a spark. Then the Vikings shut them down again. Harrison Smith nearly picked off a deep pass that was rushed by Goff due to pressure up the middle by Eric Kendricks. Minnesota caught a break with a dropped pass by rookie Cooper Kupp, who also fumbled at a 1-yard line earlier in the game.

Following a Rams punt, receiver Adam Thielen made sure there would be no Hollywood story at US Bank Stadium on Sunday. He grabbed a quick pass from Keenum and burned backup cornerback Dominique Hatfield for a 65-yard touchdown, putting the Vikings up by two scores.

The Rams’ following drive went: Three plays, eight yards, punt.

Murray was signed by the Vikings this offseason situations like the fourth quarter against L.A. He pounded away at the Rams – picking up 34 yards on one rush – and slamming away for five first downs, draining the clock dead.

Two missed field goals not withstanding, the win over the Rams was the most impressive top-to-bottom victory by the Vikings since they demolished the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 3 – and the Rams are a far, far better opponent than the Bucs.

Prior to Sunday, the Rams had a strong argument for being considered the NFC’s best team. The Vikings made it clear they are more deserving of being in that conversation with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints for top dog.

The Vikings will have a quick turnaround, playing against Detroit on Thursday. It seems like a foregone conclusion that Keenum will again start and Teddy Bridgewater will remain on the sideline.

Keenum finished Sunday’s game 27-for-38 with 280 yards and one touchdown.

No matter the quarterback, the Vikings are now in second place in the NFC with an 8-2 record – exactly where they dreamed to be going into the year with a stacked roster.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Wonky Pops

    Sour grapes never made better whine.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Coller said ~

    Late in the third, Latavius Murray opened a drive with a 25-yard run, then quarterback Case Keenum dinked and dunked his way down the field to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Murray – his second of the game. Murray totaled 95 yards on just 15 carries on the day.

    Coller then said ~

    Keenum finished Sunday’s game 27-for-38 with 280 yards and one touchdown.

    Mr Coller you dont dink and dunk your way to 280 passing against a top 10 defense ~ I know you must be butt hurt over the fact Case keeps playing well ~ However you want win any of us over until you become a team fan instead of a players fan ~

    Again no Teddy ~ No halftime reports ~ ??? Are they connected ~ ???

    • Wonky Pops

      Great comment. His Teddy obsession seems out of control though.

    • brian199511

      Teddy? What about him? He is a backup. None of us know if he will ever be anything more. Keenum and the Vikings just beat what is one of the best teams in the NFL. Time to believe in Keenum.

    • diggin4stefon

      Lol I’m pretty sure he was saying case dinked and dunked on that drive after the big Murray run. Sound like he was taking away by credit for keenum to me. Plus there’s nothing wrong with dink and dunk to me if it gets us points. I love teddy but I don’t think anyone really cares who starts as long as we get the W.

      • Diggin4stefon

        I meant to say wasnt*** it did not sound like he was taking credit from case. Case has performed admirably.

  • Kallister Smith

    One hell of a team win! Congratulations Vikes!!!

  • Gordon Guffey

    I know I posted below about the offense ~ But what a game by the defense ~ Heck yeah ~ And the young guys are showing up well on the field ~ Alexander and Waynes are both playing much better this year ~ And how about Bower getting that late sack vs the Rams starters ~ Also a tip of my hat to Mr. Weatherly who played well when he was on the field vs a pro bowl left OT ~ Also a tip of my hat to the all the guys who put in one heck of a days work keeping the Rams to 7 points and The Greatest Show On Turf to 254 total yards ~

    You know their names and you known their numbers ~ So does the yest of the NFL ~

  • brian199511

    I’m a believer, I’ll never leave her . . . Here come The Monkeys, walkin’ down the street . . .

  • jeffreyinoc

    Vikes had 2 sacks, not one.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Posted: 8 minutes ago
    Zimmer: The Players Played Their Butts Off

    Head Coach Mike Zimmer addressed the media following Sunday’s win over the Rams.
    http://www.vikings.com/media-vault/videos/Zimmer-The-Players-Played-Their-Butts-Off/355384f5-9ae2-4edc-b952-0aca75294ba4




Hiii22222


Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Griffen active, Robison out vs. Rams