Vikings RT Remmers out vs. Washington

The Minnesota Vikings will be without starting right tackle Mike Remmers as they travel to Washington on Sunday. Remmers suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns and has not practiced since.

In his place will be backup tackle Rashod Hill, who took Remmers’ place against the Browns. Hill has spent time filling in at both left and right tackle since being acquired off the Jaguars’ practice squad last season.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said following the Cleveland game that Hill needed to improve his run blocking.

“Consistency, making sure his footwork is correct all the time,” Zimmer said Friday. “I thought he did better with the running game this week, putting his body on people. I think that was an improvement this week. Hopefully, it carries over to the game.”

Defensive end Everson Griffen is listed as questionable with a foot injury, but Zimmer said Thursday that Griffen is expected to play.

Offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles is out with a knee injury.

All other players listed on the Vikings’ injury report were full partcipants in practice, including receiver Stefon Diggs, who underwent a root canals this week, according to Zimmer.