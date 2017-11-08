Vikings will start Case Keenum vs. Washington

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer elected not to leave any question about this week’s starter against Washington. Case Keenum will be under center for his sixth start (and seventh appearance).

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was officially activated on Wednesday. On Sunday he will dress for a game for the first time since the 2016 preseason.

Zimmer did not indicate whether there is a plan in place to bring Bridgewater back as the starter.

“We’re just going to go day-to-day and see how it goes,” he said.

One of the challenges for the Vikings is mixing in Bridgewater to practice while still preparing Keenum to start.

“Pretty much the same way we’ve been doing it all along,” Zimmer said. “He gets a few [reps] every period. Just trying to get him up to speed as fast as possible.”

Keenum has led the team to wins in five of his seven games. He’s averaged 230 yards passing per game and posted a 88.8 quarterback rating.

“I don’t think [Bridgewater’s activation] changes anything,” Keenum said. “I’m going to answer the same way…I’ve prepared the same way, I’m going to take it a week at a time.”