Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t been in uniform since the 2016 preseason as he’s been recovering from a severe knee injury. The FOX cameras caught an emotional Bridgewater following the national anthem on Sunday.

What a moment. Teddy Bridgewater was emotional in his first game back since his horrific knee injury. pic.twitter.com/6sXIZ7BGJT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2017