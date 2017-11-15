LISTEN NOW

Zimmer announces Case Keenum will start vs. Rams

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler November 15, 2017 12:07 pm

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen summed up the team’s quarterback decision rather susinctly on Wednesday.

”If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Griffen said.

Head coach Mike Zimmer announced the Vikings will stick with Case Keenum following a four-touchdown, 304-yard performance against Washington rather than turning the ball over to Teddy Bridgewater.

Keenum has led the Vikings to five straight wins. During that span he’s completed 67% of his throws and tossed eight touchdowns, five interceptions.

Zimmer was asked whether Keenum’s win streak played into the decision.

”That was part of it,” Zimmer said.

Meanwhile, Bridgewater will play the backup role on Sunday. He’s been practicing with the team for nearly a month following his recovery from a severe knee injury suffered in August 2016.

  • Marcus Schoenborn

    Case is doing good he earned to be able to get a shot at his old team but we have to see what we got in teddy soon if he looks the way he did in last years preseason that would be great but i dont know nobody knows so there shouldnt be a debate at all until we see what teddy can do until then people can quit tlkn s*it to each other and root for our team regardless who we have

  • Gordon Guffey

    On a side note ~ What do you guys thing about this ~

    Griffen’s missed game doesn’t end his sack streak. Here’s why
    By Ben Goessling NOVEMBER 15, 2017 — 10:48AM
    http://www.startribune.com/missing-vikings-last-game-doesnt-end-everson-griffens-sack-streak/457714513/

    or if you want to read it for free click here before you have to have a paid account after midnight ~
    http://www.startribune.com/sports/vikings/access-vikings/

  • Gordon Guffey

    This from another ESPN page ~

    Forget the QBs, Rams-Vikings is a battle of the defenses
    7:00 AM ET
    Alden GonzalezCourtney Cronin
    http://www.espn.com/blog/los-angeles-rams/post/_/id/36371/forget-the-qbs-rams-vikings-a-battle-of-the-defenses

  • Gordon Guffey

    Or how about this one ~ This should get everyone excited ~

    Vikings Among NFL.com’s ‘Most Likely 1st-Time Super Bowl Winners’
    http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000877427/article/eagles-jaguars-titans-most-likely-firsttime-super-bowl-winners

  • Gordon Guffey

    Who here thought this would be the stats for Patterson after 9 games and getting 7 million a year from the Raiders ~ Wow ~

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Rec Yds Avg Long TD
    Cordarrelle Patterson 14 69 4.9 11 0

    http://www.nfl.com/teams/statistics?team=OAK

    • Jordan Musser

      Gordon they use him as a runner too and I believe he has a couple td’s running the ball but honestly why bring this up now? Who cares what CP is doing in Oakland? I wish him the best, I loved his return game and he was tough runner with the ball in his hands. Good Luck CP rest of way.

      • Gordon Guffey

        I’m just shocked is all ~ I to wish him the best ~ I guess I just hated losing the best KO returner I have ever watched ~ Truth be told I meant to have posted this else where ~ LOL ~ My bad ~

        I have already been on here to long today ~ I’m out of here until I see something new ~ Smiley Face 🙂

        Later guys ~

  • Jordan Musser

    and this comes as a shock to absolutely no one. I am a strong advocate for Keenum but I do have my reservations and as of right now my biggest concern is down by less than a touchdown with the game on the line in the 4th quarter can Case deliver? That’s what will separate us from winning championships or losing in playoffs. We will get a good knack this week I believe in a game that will most likely come down to the wire.




