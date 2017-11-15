Zimmer announces Case Keenum will start vs. Rams

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen summed up the team’s quarterback decision rather susinctly on Wednesday.

”If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Griffen said.

Head coach Mike Zimmer announced the Vikings will stick with Case Keenum following a four-touchdown, 304-yard performance against Washington rather than turning the ball over to Teddy Bridgewater.

Keenum has led the Vikings to five straight wins. During that span he’s completed 67% of his throws and tossed eight touchdowns, five interceptions.

Zimmer was asked whether Keenum’s win streak played into the decision.

”That was part of it,” Zimmer said.

Meanwhile, Bridgewater will play the backup role on Sunday. He’s been practicing with the team for nearly a month following his recovery from a severe knee injury suffered in August 2016.