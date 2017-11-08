Zimmer on Bradford being placed on IR: ‘It’s disappointing’

Throughout the offseason, the Minnesota Vikings talked about how Sam Bradford was set to have the best situation of his career. But the Vikings’ starting quarterback only got to play behind a revamped offensive line for six quarters.

The Vikings officially placed Bradford on Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

“It’s disappointing,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “The guy worked extremely hard to try to get back. He spent a whole bunch of his own money trying everything and it just didn’t work out. Hopefully we’ll be able to get him back when he gets healthy.”

After getting hurt on a non-contact play against New Orleans in Week 1, Bradford attempted a comeback on Monday Night Football against the Bears in Week 5, but he re-aggravated his knee injury and Case Keenum took over in the second half. Bradford has not practiced since.

”It was just lingering,” Zimmer said. “We thought it was going to be a one-week deal. Then it was two, then it was three, then it was eight. Nothing else was working. Just had to try something.”

The Vikings’ head coach confirmed reports that Bradford had surgery on his knee.

“When they went in there, they just cleaned it out, it’s not like it’s bone-on-bone,” Zimmer said.

Bradford will be eligible to come off IR in time for the playoffs.