Zimmer says he has a plan for Vikings’ QB situation

When is Teddy Bridgewater coming back?

That remains at the top of the list of questions surrounding the Minnesota Vikings despite their 38-30 win over Washington on Sunday.

On the FOX Broadcast, color analyst Charles Davis mentioned that Zimmer had told them in meetings that Vikings fans would be seeing Bridgewater under center soon.

“I’ve got a plan and we’ll just see how it goes,” Zimmer said following the game. “Sometimes plans change. We’ll see how it goes and we’ll sit down this week and we’ll visit about it and go from there.”

Backup Case Keenum had highs and lows on Sunday, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, but also tossing two interceptions. The Vikings have won in six of Keenum’s eight appearances this year.

Bridgewater was active for the first time since August 2016 on Sunday and was emotional on the sideline prior to the game. He practiced fully all last week.