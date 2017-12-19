LISTEN NOW

Aaron Rodgers placed on IR, Brett Hundley to start vs. Vikings

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 19, 2017 3:06 pm

The Minnesota Vikings got some good news for their chances at home field advantage on Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers have placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Injured Reserve following their elimination from the playoffs with Atlanta’s win over Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.

Rodgers returned from a broken collarbone last week in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. He suffered the injury in Week 6 on a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

Hundley has eight touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 78.0 quarterback rating this year in Rodgers’ place.

  • hugh mann

    lol

  • Famfirst

    PU**Y. SKOL!

    • Cman

      Knew they wouldn’t play him against this defense. He wanted all the attention of trying to lead them to the playoffs, and when he failed, he took the cowards way out.

      Skol

  • Dave Taylor

    Personally I would have loved for our team to face Rodgers again. It would have been a valuable tune up facing the best QB in football in preparation for the playoffs. We should be able to beat them with him playing. And as much as I hate the packers they did the right thing by putting him on IR. They have no running game to support him (as demonstrated by his 50 pass attempts last week) and their O-line is deficient. And we all know what the Packers are without Rodgers – an average team at best. Our defense would have banged him up again.

    • linus

      It looked (to me, anyway) like Rodgers was missing some of the arm strength that he had before the injury, so I wouldn’t call him the “best in the league” right now. Of course, he’s still much better than Hundley…

  • Gordon Guffey

    Hundley isn’t near as bad as he once was ~ If the Vikings could learn anything ((( only thing ))) from the Packers it is not to give up on a QB to soon and that setting Rogers for 3 or 4 years in the same scheme before he became the starter was one smart move ~

    Like Dave Taylor and Cman said below ~ The Packer brought Rogers back in hopes of beating the Panthers and when they didn’t they didn’t want Rogers playing the Vikings defense because they knew the pressure would be on him every time he dropped back to pass ~ He was going to be hit and banged around ~ They did the right thing in shutting him down and getting him ready for 2018 ~

    I too would have love to watch the defense playing against Rogers in a tuneup game to get ready for the playoffs ~ That being said Hundley will do just fine ~ Big strong QB who can be hard to bring down and he also has a gun of a arm ~

  • linus

    So Rodgers went from being listed as “probable” to going back on IR without (apparently) suffering another injury? Not that it matters, but it kinda seems like the Packers are playing a little fast-and-loose with the IR designation.




