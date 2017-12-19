Aaron Rodgers placed on IR, Brett Hundley to start vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings got some good news for their chances at home field advantage on Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers have placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Injured Reserve following their elimination from the playoffs with Atlanta’s win over Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.

Rodgers returned from a broken collarbone last week in a loss to the Carolina Panthers. He suffered the injury in Week 6 on a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

Hundley has eight touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 78.0 quarterback rating this year in Rodgers’ place.