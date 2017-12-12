LISTEN NOW

Aaron Rodgers says he’s been medically cleared to return

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore December 12, 2017 9:24 pm
Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is coming back.

The Packers’ superstar quarterback posted on social media Tuesday night with a message that he’s been medically cleared to return.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in mid-October after he got hit outside the pocket by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. The 7-6 Packers play the Panthers this weekend. They play the Vikings on Dec. 23 in Lambeau.

If that game still means anything for the Packers, currently clinging to playoff hopes thanks to a recent winning streak, then it could set up a revenge game for No. 12.

  • Wilbur One

    Let’s hope for the “revenge game” so the Vikings can knock his a$$ out again and put the final nail in the GB 2017 coffin.





