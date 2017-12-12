Aaron Rodgers says he’s been medically cleared to return

Aaron Rodgers is coming back.

The Packers’ superstar quarterback posted on social media Tuesday night with a message that he’s been medically cleared to return.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in mid-October after he got hit outside the pocket by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. The 7-6 Packers play the Panthers this weekend. They play the Vikings on Dec. 23 in Lambeau.

If that game still means anything for the Packers, currently clinging to playoff hopes thanks to a recent winning streak, then it could set up a revenge game for No. 12.