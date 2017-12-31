Adam Thielen wraps up historic season, turns focus to offensive improvement

The Minnesota Vikings all-time single-season receiving list now goes like this: Cris Carter, Cris Carter, Randy Moss, Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Cris Carter, Adam Thielen, Cris Carter, Cris Carter.

With six receptions for 61 yards on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Thielen completed his 2017 with 91 catches for 1,276 yards. Both marks rank among the top 10 seasons ever by a Vikings wide receiver.

”Adam is an unbelievable person and a great competitor,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “He continues to get better each and every week and year.”

Throughout his terrific season, which will land him statistically in the company of receivers like Larry Fitzgerald, Antonio Brown, Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins, the Vikings’ Pro Bowl receiver has deflected attention and given credit to the rest of his offense. Following the 23-10 victory at US Bank Stadium, he was happy to earn the first-round bye, but was vaguely critical of the team’s offense.

”I think there are a lot of things offensively that I can speak on that we can get better at,” Thielen said. “It’s going to be a great week to get a couple practices to get better and a week to give the body and mind some rest.”

”There’s a lot that we have in store as an offense, I think we can play a lot better,” Thielen added. “It’s not that we’re holding things back, we just have to execute a little better.”

The Vikings’ offense was forced to punt eight times against the Bears and sputtered in the first half. Overall they finished with just 180 passing yards at 5.8 yards per throw.

When the playoffs start, the Vikings will be familiar with many of the teams they will likely face in two weeks, including Carolina, Los Angeles and New Orleans. Thielen said the opponents’ familiarity is extra reason to look for improvement on an offense that scored just 16 points against the Green Bay Packers last week.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or bad thing,” he said. “Teams obviously know what we do and do well, that’s why we have to go back to work this next week and refine the things that we’ve done and make sure we take a good look at ourselves as an offense and how we can attack this postseason run.”

Thielen wasn’t the only receiver to put himself among the best in team history on Sunday. Stefon Diggs became the fastest player to reach 200 receptions.

“It’s unbelievable,” Thielen said. “We rely heavily on what he does on the field. He’s just an explosive player that can do a lot of things really well. He’s a guy we rely to get us going and give us a spark.”