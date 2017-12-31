LISTEN NOW

Adam Thielen wraps up historic season, turns focus to offensive improvement

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 31, 2017 4:20 pm

The Minnesota Vikings all-time single-season receiving list now goes like this: Cris Carter, Cris Carter, Randy Moss, Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Cris Carter, Adam Thielen, Cris Carter, Cris Carter.

With six receptions for 61 yards on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Thielen completed his 2017 with 91 catches for 1,276 yards. Both marks rank among the top 10 seasons ever by a Vikings wide receiver.

”Adam is an unbelievable person and a great competitor,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “He continues to get better each and every week and year.”

Throughout his terrific season, which will land him statistically in the company of receivers like Larry Fitzgerald, Antonio Brown, Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins, the Vikings’ Pro Bowl receiver has deflected attention and given credit to the rest of his offense. Following the 23-10 victory at US Bank Stadium, he  was happy to earn the first-round bye, but was vaguely critical of the team’s offense.

”I think there are a lot of things offensively that I can speak on that we can get better at,” Thielen said. “It’s going to be a great week to get a couple practices to get better and a week to give the body and mind some rest.”

”There’s a lot that we have in store as an offense, I think we can play a lot better,” Thielen added. “It’s not that we’re holding things back, we just have to execute a little better.”

The Vikings’ offense was forced to punt eight times against the Bears and sputtered in the first half. Overall they finished with just 180 passing yards at 5.8 yards per throw.

When the playoffs start, the Vikings will be familiar with many of the teams they will likely face in two weeks, including Carolina, Los Angeles and New Orleans. Thielen said the opponents’ familiarity is extra reason to look for improvement on an offense that scored just 16 points against the Green Bay Packers last week.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or bad thing,” he said. “Teams obviously know what we do and do well, that’s why we have to go back to work this next week and refine the things that we’ve done and make sure we take a good look at ourselves as an offense and how we can attack this postseason run.”

Thielen wasn’t the only receiver to put himself among the best in team history on Sunday. Stefon Diggs became the fastest player to reach 200 receptions.

“It’s unbelievable,” Thielen said. “We rely heavily on what he does on the field. He’s just an explosive player that can do a lot of things really well. He’s a guy we rely to get us going and give us a spark.”

  • linus

    Congrats to Theilen on a great year, but it’s pretty amusing to see what qualifies as a “historic” season nowadays. Seventh best in team history? Seriously?

    • Aaron

      When u compare him to Cris Carter And Randy Moss thats a pretty big deal and its season total, considering those two names are not just the greatest in Vikings history, but amongst the best to ever play in the NFL it’s a big deal. It’s not like they said the 7th best in Titans or Jags history or even the Browns who have a longer history.

      • linus

        Sidney Rice and Jake Reed had more yardage.

        • Aaron

          So it’s safe to say they had a great season as well. You have great analytics, but one thing u have forgotten is that this is a Vikings article and that the other players that did better than he did have their own spot in their TEAM history. Probably a top ten spot in their own right.

          • Also a Guest

            Rice had 1312

          • Aaron

            I understand. That’s y I’m sayin the articles bogus. It was still a great season regardless

    • cka2nd

      He’s the only man to share the Top 10 with soon-to-be two Hall of Famers. He’s pushed past Ahmad Rashad (four Pro Bowls), Anthony Carter (three) and Steve Jordan (six), and did it catching balls thrown mostly by Case Keenum, not Hall of Famers like Brent Favre (Sidney Rice, one PB) and Warren Moon (Jake Reed). League-wide, Thielen’s accomplishment this season is not historic, but for the franchise, especially given the quality of the team’s wide receivers over the years (John Gilliam, Gene Washington, Sammy White, Paul Flatley and Bob Grim have another 10 Pro Bowls between them), yeah, what Thielen’s done this year is pretty historic. And I happen to think that Diggs is the better receiver!

      • linus

        Sorry, but no. Seventh best is not historic, and you could just as easily argue that his numbers are less impressive because he’s playing in a league that’s more pass-oriented than it was for the other players on your list (not that I’m making that argument). It’s also disingenuous to compare his numbers to those of players whose prime years occurred when the season was only 14 games long.

        • linus

          And again, Thielen had a great year. I’m not disputing that.

        • Terry Jeacock

          I know what you mean, and I also know that both Jake Reed (1320 yards + 4 consecutive seasons with over 1100 yards) and Sidney Rice (1312 yards) had better years. However, Thielen’s 1276 as a home grown undrafted free agent is pretty historic (for the Vikings) as it demonstrates that you should never give up on your dreams.

          It would be amazing if Thielen can cement his case as a truly great Viking by continuing his great season by sharing in some Super Bowl success this year.

    • Mark Wang

      Thielen being compared to Moss and C. Carter HOF is historical.

      The production he had in sixteen games shines even when compared to 14 game seasons

      The difference between this Vikings Unit and years past is the team 1st mentality

      1st in Defense for points, yardage

      The screws get tighter on 3rd downs and in the Red Zone

      Case Keenan is like Houdini avoiding sacs and not turning the ball over and QB Rating is 2nd!

      Our rushing yards are top 10

      This is a team with great individuals

      One play at a time

      Let’s make history

  • Cman

    They better figure the offense out really fast. Because 16-20 points and 8 punts won’t get it done come playoff time.

    • Regan May

      With the defense they have you can

      • Cman

        Not taking that chance in the playoffs though. Can’t.




