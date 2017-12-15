Adrian Peterson done for the year, says he plans to play in 2018

Adrian Peterson’s 2017 season, which included a trade from the New Orleans Saints to the Arizona Cardinals, has come to an early end due to a neck injury.

The long-time Minnesota Vikings running back sent a statement to ESPN regarding his health and future:

“The good news is my neck injury doesn’t require surgery, but I’m told by Dr. Robert Watkins that the best thing for me is just more rest than the length of the season,” Peterson said. “Obviously, I’m disappointed about going on IR when my body is still able to produce but I look forward to returning completely healthy for another season in 2018. I’m grateful for the opportunity that the Arizona Cardinals have given me to show that I can still contribute on an NFL team.”

Peterson is under contract through next season, so the Cardinals could elect to keep him as a backup to star running back David Johnson, but AP’s run as a role player with the Saints did not go swimmingly.

AP finishes the year with 156 carries for 529 yards, good for only 3.4 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes on 19 targets.

Those numbers won’t exactly be convincing to the Cardinals or many other teams when Peterson looks to return in 2018. This could signal the end to his Hall of Fame career.