Alexander out, Rudolph and Reiff doubtful vs. Bengals

There’s a good chance the Minnesota Vikings will be without two key players on offense as they match up with the Cincinnati Bengals at US Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Left tackle Riley Reiff and tight end Kyle Rudolph are listed as doubtful. Both are battling ankle injuries suffered against the Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings will likely start Rashod Hill at left tackle if Reiff can’t go.

“I think he’s improved each game,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said of Hill. “We knew he was a good player, but the time that he spent playing is going to serve him well as he goes through his career. He’s done a really good job for us. He’s an outstanding pass protector, he’s getting better in the run game. As I just mentioned, I just feel like each week and with each exposure he gets better and better.”

Starting right tackle Mike Remmers is set to return. He hasn’t played since the Vikings’ win over Cleveland in London.

With Rudolph hurt, the Vikings promoted Kyle Carter from the practice squad. He and David Morgan will be the only active tight ends as Blake Bell was placed on IR on Friday.

The rotation in the Vikings’ defensive backfield will also be hindered this week as cornerback Mackensie Alexander is out with a rib injury. We could see more of Tramaine Brock, who the Vikings picked up before the season but has only played 41 snaps this season.