Anthony Barr hears boos but nothing more from Packers and their fans

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Anthony Barr heard plenty of boos the first time his name was announced after he made a tackle in the Vikings’ 16-0 victory over Green Bay on Saturday night at Lambeau Field, but other than that the Minnesota linebacker said everything was fine in his first game against the Packers since his hit broke Aaron Rodgers’ collarbone on Oct. 12.

“I thought the crowd was great, their fans were good, our fans were very supportive,” Barr said. “That wasn’t a big factor.”

There was some thought that Barr might face a hostile crowd or Packers team after his hit essentially ended Rodgers’ season but that wasn’t the case. Barr, asked if he had talked to Rodgers on Saturday, said he did not see the injured quarterback on the field. Rodgers returned from his broken collarbone to play in the Packers’ loss at Carolina last Sunday, but was placed on injured reserve again after Green Bay was eliminated from the playoffs when Atlanta beat Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Brett Hundley started in place of Rodgers and went 17 of 40 for 130 yards with two interceptions as the Vikings recorded their first shutout since the 1993 season. It was Minnesota’s first shutout over the Packers since Nov. 14, 1971.

While Barr was only subjected to some boos from the crowd, Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs said he had a beer thrown at him following his 4-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter.