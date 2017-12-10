Cam Newton wasn’t great, but two MVP plays were the difference vs. Vikings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton fantasy owners may not have been happy with his day, but the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback had two plays that reminded you of the 2015 MVP version. Those plays separated the Panthers from the Vikings in a 31-24 win for Carolina.

To open the second half, the Panthers drove down the field from their own 25 to the Vikings’ 18-yard line. On third-and-seven, Newton faced pressure, but moved in the pocket to his left. He then contorted his body to whip the ball back across the field to the right side and into receiver Devin Funchess’s waiting hands.

“Everything that I was told not to do, I did,” Newton said of the play. “Throwing across your body, those are the same plays similar to the Monday Night game where it got overturned as an interceptions. But sometimes you have to overcome coaching. Guys are just out there playing football. I’m happy that Funchess was alert of the opportunity and did the rest.”

Newton had his down moments. He threw a tipped-ball interception in Carolina territory up by just three points late in the fourth quarter. But he bounced back with a 62-yard run that set up the Panthers’ game-winning touchdown.

“Simple zone read,” Newton said. “It’s a feeling out process throughout the whole game. I don’t think that play would have been there in the first quarter because they did have a plan to eliminate me from the run game. One of those plays I pulled and I shouldn’t have….we just try to attack the defense with a lot of misdirection things to make them hesitate.”

The Panthers’ franchise quarterback finished with a total of 207 yards between rushing and passing, gave credit to the Vikings’ defensive line and noted that the two teams may see each other again. Newton said they made changes from the Panthers’ loss last season to Sunday’s game.

”I wanted to get the ball out quicker,” Newton said. “They were very hip to our protections last year. More this year with Remmers on their team.”