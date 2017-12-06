Captain Munnerlyn tells reporters he left ‘millions’ on the table to leave Vikings, return to Panthers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Vikings apparently made a healthy contract offer to nickel cornerback Captain Munnerlyn — and apparently it wasn’t enough.

Munnerlyn told Panthers beat reporters Wednesday that he left “millions” on the table to sign with the Panthers this offseason.

That’s interesting for a number of reasons. For starters, Munnerlyn was seen as a key cog in Minnesota’s defense, and it was fair to wonder how they were going to afford him with several other big raises due to hit the books in the next few seasons. Evidently, they did extend that offer, and it wasn’t enough for Munnerlyn to stick around in Mike Zimmer’s defense. Clearly he preferred to return to his original team, the Panthers, and the money wasn’t enough to sway his decision. Munnerlyn has family in the Charlotte area.

This is, of course, if we take Munnerlyn at his word that he walked away from gobs of money to sign in Carolina. But why would he lie about that?

With Munnerlyn’s departure, the Vikings have moved Terence Newman inside, and he’s played well in that role.

Munnerlyn reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Panthers this offseason, worth $21 million. That reportedly included a $6 million signing bonus. Munnerlyn’s Panthers are next up on the schedule for the 10-2 Vikings.