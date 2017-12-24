LISTEN NOW

Case Keenum frustrated by missed throws vs. Packers

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 24, 2017 12:16 am

The Minnesota Vikings never felt threatened by the Green Bay Packers in their 16-0 win at Lambeau Field, but a few more on-target throws would have turned Saturday night’s game into a blowout.

Case Keenum underthrew Stefon Diggs on a deep pass late in the first quarter that resulted in a 39-yard penalty. The Vikings’ quarterback made up for the throw by tossing Diggs a TD two plays later.

He missed both Diggs and Adam Thielen on  two other deep passes that may have resulted in touchdowns.

”Guys ran some great routes and I’ve got to make those plays,” Keenum said following his first win in Green Bay. “I’ve got to give those guys at least a chance. Some of them I didn’t even give them a chance. It’s frustrating.”

The Vikings’ quarterback finished with one of his weakest statistical games going 14-for-25 with 139 yards and one touchdown.

Diggs finished with five catches for 60 yards, while Thielen was held in check with just two receptions on six targets.

“Diggs is explosive,” Keenum said. “When I gave him a chance tonight he made some big plays. He got behind the defense a couple of other times, a couple of others that I would like back. A big play guy that can change the momentum of a game in a hurry.”

Following the game, Diggs focused on Keenum’s strong touchdown throw from four yards out.

“It was a great ball in the back of the end zone,” Diggs said. “He threw it away from the guy and I just tried to make a play for Case and get my feet in.”

Overall Keenum bumped his touchdown total to 21 compared to seven interceptions. He’s completed 67.3 percent of his passes on the year.

  • Drediock

    While we won the game handily with the exception of smith I didnt think we played great as a whole on either side of the ball. Yes including Keenum and the defense which dodged more then one bullet this game. There were some questionable offensive play calling IMO too which struck me mre as a coach being stubborn rather then smart
    Overall though whilea lot can be attributed to the the extreme cold We HAVE to play better in the cold.
    And yes it can get every bit as cold in Philly as it does in Minnesota or Green bay.

  • Pete

    It was single degree temps and Lameblow field was in terrible condition as usual this time of year. Don’t worry, be happy. Packers suck.

  • Vincent Vanaski

    the field was slippery, so no big deal, probably ran slower than usual




