Case Keenum: Turnovers were the difference in loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Case Keenum hadn’t turned the ball over in his previous three games, but gave the Carolina Panthers three extra chances in Sunday’s 31-24 loss.

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback threw an interception on the team’s first drive. He launched the ball in Adam Thielen’s direction, but it was underthrown and intercepted by corner Daryl Worley.

“Just tried to take a shot, trying to make a play, I didn’t get as much on that as I wanted to and got caught up a little bit,” Keenum said.

He was hit on the play, which may have caused an underthrow, but Thielen was also well covered on the play.

With the Vikings looking to come from behind, Keenum was strip-sacked, setting the Panthers up for a field goal that put them ahead 24-13.

“The fumble, I tried to look down the field too long, took one extra hitch” Keenum said. “These rushers are too good in this league, they have some great rushers at defensive end, it was a good play by him.”

Down by 11 with the ball on Carolina’s 26, Keenum flung the ball out toward Stefon Diggs on a quick pass that was intercepted by James Bradberry. Diggs took blame for not being able to bring the pass, but the throw was too high and forced the receiver to leap for it while the corner was coming down for a tackle.

”I am going to go look at it, learn from it and decide what I could have done better in that situation to make a better play, whether it’s move in the pocket and throw or move in the pocket,” Keenum said. “As a quarterback I pride myself on not turning the ball over. Turning the ball over three times today, that’s a big difference in the game.”

Keenum has now thrown seven interceptions this season. His lost fumble was the first of the year.