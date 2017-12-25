LISTEN NOW

vikings

Eagles clinch No. 1 seed, Vikings can wrap up No. 2 next Sunday

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 25, 2017 10:47 pm

The Minnesota Vikings can still host a home playoff game and have a first-round bye, but they are not guaranteed home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles’ 19-10 win over the Oakland Raiders locked up the NFC’s best record and the No. 1 seed on Monday night.

The Vikings face off with the Chicago Bears at home on Sunday. A win or a loss by the Carolina Panthers would put Minnesota in the No. 2 spot. If they playoffs started today, they would play the winner of New Orleans and Carolina in the wild card round.

Had the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday, the Vikings could have sat their starters against the Bears. Instead Cam Newton led a game-winning drive to bring Carolina’s record to 11-4. Since the Panthers have the tie breaker with a head-to-head win over the Vikings, Minnesota will play starters and aim for a victory over Chicago.

The Vikings have lost just one game at home this season, a 14-7 loss to the Detroit Lions back in Week 4.

Here is the complete playoff picture.

  • Cman

    Well, get the 2nd seed and call it good. Then, the only way we won’t play at home is if we play the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

    After watching the Eagles game tonight, I’m not worried with going in there and beating them. They did all they could to beat the Raiders tonight. What will they do when they play a good team? Get beat is my guess. One thing is for sure, they are not the team they were with Wentz.

    • Katherine

    • SM

      Agreed, but to your point, Eagles could lose their first playoff game and winner travels to Minnesota…

      • Cman

        Exactly. And with how Philly is playing right now, there’s a good chance the team that plays them in the divisional round is going to knock them out. Last night they needed everything they could use or get to beat a very average Raiders team at home.

  • Cory Mondale

    Second seed = First seed, INHO. After watching the last two Eagles games against subpar teams (especially the way Oakland’s 22nd ranked defense ), I don’t believe they make it to the NFC Championship.

    • Pete

      They only need to win 1 game, and get to play the winner of the lowest seeded teams. The way it looks now, most likely we’d have to face the Saints, that’s the team that worries me the most.

      • SM

        Running QB – Panthers – worries me more than the Aints.

  • Theguds

    Stick a fork in the eagles…they done.

  • Dan Wolf

    Only way the Vikings don’t get first-round bye is if they and New Orleans both lose and the Panthers win!

    • Steve Jensen

      Thank you Dan Wolf, you are the first person to report that accurately. Actually the Rams would have to lose as well. It would have to be a two way tie between the Panthers and Vikings, the Vikings win all other tie breakers. For some reason Coller doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Also, if the seeding stayed the same, the Vikes don’t play the winner of Saints-Panthers automatically. The lowest seed remaining plays the Eagles and the other plays the Vikes. If the Vikes and Rams both win they stay #2 and #3 and if the Rams win Vikes would automatically play the Rams. I don’t know why these so called sports writers can’t figure that out. After all these years you’d think they would actually know that.

  • Pete

    That damned home loss to Detroit which never should have happened screwed them out of home field advantage. Oh well, to be the best you’ve got to beat the best, but home field does help, except after the ,98 season.

  • Chip Toof

    Too bad Derek Carr played like he’d lost his last healthy brain cell. Oakland should have easily won that game but for the pathetic performance of Carr. It doesn’t bode well for the Eagles if the only way they could win was to have the opposing QB seemingly throwing the victory to them. Vikes would have easily beaten the Eagles Sunday just by keeping their hands warm.

    • Andre Esters

      I understand the Eagles defense is decent, but the way D.Carr played for the soon to be Las Vegas Raiders was a sad way for the Oakland season to end for…

    • William Penn

      Both teams looked pathetic in 2nd half, especially. I was literally wondering whether Carr bet on the Eagles and Foles bet on the Raiders. Both teams played as if they wanted to lose.

      And keep in mind the Raiders D has sucked most of the year and the Raiders offense went into hibernation many weeks ago.

      Eagles are very vulnerable with Foles starting. I think they will lose to any of the potential divisional round opponents they will face. Main reasons are that Foles is immobile and takes too long to make decisions — teams that can stop the run and pressure him will do very well vs Eagles. When you then look at how poorly their offensive line played last night, I have to think Carolina, Saints, Rams, Falcons and Vikings could all beat the Eagles unless they dramatically improve.

      That said, Vikings offense didn’t look that hot vs a pretty pedestrian Packers team…

  • Gordon Guffey

    Its going to be a tough fight once the playoffs start ~ Doesn’t matter witch game it is or who is facing who ~ IMHO the NFC looks stronger overall than the AFC overall ~

    I agree with everyone else below on the Eagles ~ They looked every bit as bad as the Raiders last night ~ Now Foles could catch fire seeing how that was just his second game as the starter ~ But if he doesn’t I could seen them easily being one and done ~ The Eagles defense ranked 22nd overall before last nights game and their defense was scored on a lot through out the season by less offense than they will face in the playoffs ~

    The Panthers have been winning of late because of Newton’s legs ~ We Viking fans know that all to well ~ I see that coming to a end very soon ~ The Saints and Rams worry me more than anyone else ~

    But as long as the Vikings keep winning they could still hold home field advantage ~




