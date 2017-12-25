Eagles clinch No. 1 seed, Vikings can wrap up No. 2 next Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings can still host a home playoff game and have a first-round bye, but they are not guaranteed home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles’ 19-10 win over the Oakland Raiders locked up the NFC’s best record and the No. 1 seed on Monday night.

The Vikings face off with the Chicago Bears at home on Sunday. A win or a loss by the Carolina Panthers would put Minnesota in the No. 2 spot. If they playoffs started today, they would play the winner of New Orleans and Carolina in the wild card round.

Had the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday, the Vikings could have sat their starters against the Bears. Instead Cam Newton led a game-winning drive to bring Carolina’s record to 11-4. Since the Panthers have the tie breaker with a head-to-head win over the Vikings, Minnesota will play starters and aim for a victory over Chicago.

The Vikings have lost just one game at home this season, a 14-7 loss to the Detroit Lions back in Week 4.

Here is the complete playoff picture.