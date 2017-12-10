Eagles reclaim top spot in NFC playoff race, but suffer potentially huge loss

The Philadelphia Eagles reclaimed the top spot in the NFC on Sunday but it might have come at a significant price.

The Eagles beat the host Los Angels Rams 43-35, but fear that star quarterback Carson Wentz might have suffered a torn left ACL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wentz took a hit to his knee on a touchdown run late in the third quarter. The score was wiped out by a holding penalty. Wentz, a North Dakota State product, remained in the game and ended the drive with a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery early in the fourth quarter.

After the touchdown, Wentz went into the Eagles’ medical tent to be checked out and then was taken to the locker room. Nick Foles replaced Wentz and completed 6-of-10 passes for 42 yards. Wentz, the second pick in the 2016 draft behind Rams quarterback Jared Goff, had completed 23-of-41 passes for 291 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

The Vikings had passed the Eagles last week for the top spot in the NFC — giving them a temporary hold on home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — when both teams went to 10-2 after Minnesota beat Atlanta and Philadelphia lost at Seattle. The Vikings held an edge based on the strength-of-victory factor.

The Vikings’ loss at Carolina on Sunday, coupled with the Eagles’ win, puts Philadelphia back in the driver’s seat with a one-game lead. If Wentz is lost for the season, however, the Eagles have been dealt a potentially enormous setback.