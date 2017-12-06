ESPN names Vikings OC Shurmur among top head coaching candidates

Toward the top of the list of reasons the Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 is their offensive playcalling and scheme. The man behind the highly-rated Vikings offense is now being listed among other top coordinators as a head coaching candidate for teams who will (or already have) fire their head coaches.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote:

“The Vikings are 10-2 with third-string quarterback Case Keenum throwing the ball and rookie Dalvin Cook, who opened the season as their starting running back, on injured reserve. Shurmur was just 9-23 in two seasons as head coach of the Browns from 2011-12, but everyone should get a mulligan after the Browns, right? Shurmur comes from Andy Reid’s coaching tree and had some success under Chip Kelly in Philadelphia. He will probably get another shot at some point.”

The Vikings sit fifth in total yards and rank first in third down efficiency and 11th in total points.

Shurmur was named the full-time OC following a stint in 2016 as the interim after taking over when Norv Turner resigned.

Graziano’s list had 20 other candidates, including ESPN’s Jon Gruden and both Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The New York Giants already fired their head coach. Several other teams appear possible such as the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets.