Falcons win officially puts an end to Packers playoff hopes

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 18, 2017 10:34 pm

The Atlanta Falcons’ win on Monday Night Football over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has ended any chance of the Green Bay Packers ending up in the playoffs. And by proxy, likely ended Aaron Rodgers’ season as well.

Rodgers returned from a collarbone injury on Sunday in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, which put the team’s playoff hopes on life support. Had they still been alive in the race, Rodgers may have played against the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday, but it appears likely that Rodgers will sit the final two games rather than risk further injury.

One indication that Rodgers will not play came on Monday as the Packers re-signed QB Joe Callahan.

Rodgers was hurt against the Vikings in Week 6. Backup Brett Hundley entered the game and struggled, throwing three interceptions in Minnesota’s home win.

Saturday’s game will be important to the Vikings as they battle for the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NFC, which would mean either homefield throughout the playoffs or at least a first-round bye.

  • Cman

    Lmao. I hate the packers, but I hate Eryn even more. I hope he plays against us this Saturday mainly because I want our defense to humble him. They guy is an arrogant idiot that talks crap under his breath. He is to much of a coward to talk right to Barr’s face because he knows he would have been knocked on his ass.

    I live in Green Bay, so I think that’s why it’s worse for me. But still, he is just an arrogant POS who thinks he does no wrong. If he doesn’t play, I hope he stands right next to the sidelines and gets creamed on a play out of bounds. Can’t stand that MF’er

    • Jordan Musser

      Wow I think we all know how to get Cman fired up

  • Lane Quenemoen

    If he wants to play, let him play. It’s his life, he wants to get hurt again then it’s all on him.

  • Drediock

    Regardless of how the upcoming game goes there is only one thing we can say and Cheech put it best in the movie “Up in Smoke”
    “Bye bye lardass”




