Falcons win officially puts an end to Packers playoff hopes

The Atlanta Falcons’ win on Monday Night Football over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has ended any chance of the Green Bay Packers ending up in the playoffs. And by proxy, likely ended Aaron Rodgers’ season as well.

Rodgers returned from a collarbone injury on Sunday in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, which put the team’s playoff hopes on life support. Had they still been alive in the race, Rodgers may have played against the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday, but it appears likely that Rodgers will sit the final two games rather than risk further injury.

One indication that Rodgers will not play came on Monday as the Packers re-signed QB Joe Callahan.

Rodgers was hurt against the Vikings in Week 6. Backup Brett Hundley entered the game and struggled, throwing three interceptions in Minnesota’s home win.

Saturday’s game will be important to the Vikings as they battle for the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NFC, which would mean either homefield throughout the playoffs or at least a first-round bye.