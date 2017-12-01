Kendricks questionable, Remmers out vs. Falcons

For the fourth game in a row, the Minnesota Vikings will start their backup right tackle Rashod Hill as starter Mike Remmers is out with a lower back injury.

Remmers suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns and missed the majority of that game and then sat out the following two weeks. He returned to practice on a limited basis last week, but did not play against Detroit, then practiced on a limited basis only once this week.

Head coach Mike Zimmer has been happy with Hill’s performance.

“He’s played pretty well,” Zimmer said. “He’s a really good pass protector, he’s got long arms, size, he’s hard to get around. I thought he did better in the running game last week.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks is questionable with a hip issue. Zimmer said he thinks Kendricks will play against the Falcons.

For Atlanta, they will be missing their No. 1 cornerback Desmond Trufant. He’s out with a concussion.

Running back Devonta Freeman will be back in the lineup. He’s been out since Week 10 with a concussion.