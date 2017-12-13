Mike Zimmer sounds optimistic about getting a couple offensive linemen back this week

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Mike Zimmer was in a better mood Wednesday this week than he had been just two days earlier. Healthy offensive linemen just have a way of lifting the spirits, don’t they?

Zimmer said Wednesday that he think’s the Vikings should get ailing linemen Pat Elflein and Mike Remmers back for Sunday. He even said there’s a “possibility” of Riley Reiff returning, just one week after he sprained his ankle during a loss to the Panthers.

“Feel pretty good. I think we’ll get a lot of them back,” Zimmer said. “I think we should get Elflein back this week, I think we should get Remmers back — there’s a good chance. Possibility of getting Reiff back.”

Remmers is getting over a back injury. Elflein, the center, had a shoulder injury. Reiff hurt his ankle in Sunday’s game, and Zimmer said that “you can call anything a sprain, so you can call [the injury] whatever you want.”

The 10-3 Vikings play Zimmer’s former team, the Cincinnati Bengals this week, and getting things back to normal would be a big step for Minnesota. On paper, they’ll be favored in the home game with or without those linemen. But things didn’t go as well for the offense as a whole last week while scrambling to fill holes along the line.

“I think the offensive line has been a huge part of [our success]. But you know, Case [Keenum] has been a huge part, our defense, receivers, tight ends. We’ve played good as a team,” Zimmer said.