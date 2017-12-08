Morgan, Remmers out for Vikings vs. Panthers

The Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their key role players on Sunday as they face off with the Carolina Panthers.

Tight end David Morgan is out with a concussion. He suffered the injury on the first offensive play last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he made a mistake when saying Morgan was out of concussion protocol on Thursday.

In Morgan’s place will be tight end Blake Bell, who the Vikings picked up following training camp.

“He probably played his best game last week and he continues to get better each week,” Zimmer said. “He’s doing a nice job in blocking, one of his better blocking games. He’s athletic in the passing game.”

Morgan has averaged more than 40 percent of snaps in the four games leading up to last week and has played a key role in run blocking and in setting up play-action looks.

Right tackle Mike Remmers is unavailable again for the Vikings, forcing Rashod Hill into action for his fifth start of the year. Remmers was concussed in London against the Browns, then suffered a back injury as he was working toward a return.

Center Pat Elflein is questionable, which could be bad news considering the Panthers have a strong interior defensive line. Elflein has not missed a play this season.