How much does earning a first-round bye matter for the Vikings?

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 25, 2017 11:53 pm

For a stretch of years, it seemed like earning a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs was a curse.

Between 2005 and 2012, six of eight Super Bowl winners were forced to play in the opening round of the postseason. Both New York Giants championships over the New England Patriots came in years that they participated in the Wild Card round.

Recently, teams taking a longer road to the title have not had such luck. Baltimore’s Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2012 season (in February 2013) marked the last time that a team playing in the Wild Card round won the Super Bowl.

If the Vikings beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, they will wrap up a first-round bye and host at least one playoff game (and as many as three with the Super Bowl being played at US Bank Stadium).

Clearly there is an advantage to having an extra week’s preparation for any team that earns it, but not every team has the same edge as the Vikings at their home stadium.

Since US Bank Stadium opened, the Vikings are 11-4, which is tied for the third best home win percentage, only behind Philadelphia and Kansas City. The Vikings have outscored opponents by 118 points, the fifth best point differential at home in the NFL over the last two years. The Vikings’ defense has allowed the third fewest points at home during that span.

Offensively, Vikings quarterbacks have a 103.3 rating at US Bank Stadium, the fourth best in the NFL since 2016 and they have been sacked the third fewest times.

Defensively, the Vikings have given up the fourth lowest quarterback rating. Opposing QBs have just a 75.2 rating against the Vikings at US Bank Stadium over the last two seasons. In fact, opponents have thrown just 15 touchdowns and the Vikings have picked off 16 passes during the 15 games at Minnesota’s current home stadium.

On the road since the start of 2016, the Vikings have gone 9-7. They still have a solid 93.8 (10th best) passer rating, but have been sacked 40 times.

Mike Zimmer’s defense has still been excellent on the road, giving up the second best rating against at 81.3, but the touchdown to interception ratio isn’t as good at 20:12.

The Vikings’ point differential away from US Bank Stadium is plus-19 over the last two years – sixth best in the NFL, but 99 points worse than the home differential.

With a win over the Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles would become the only team that could host a playoff game against the Vikings. In 2015 and 2016, the Eagles have the No. 1 home point differential, but that was largely accumulated with young star quarterback Carson Wentz under center. Because of an ACL injury, the Eagles will be led by backup Nick Foles instead.

The bottom line is: Going from the Wild Card round to the Super Bowl is absolutely possible, but the Vikings have been fantastic at US Bank Stadium since it opened. They would gain one of the largest advantages at home of any team, making this week’s matchup with the Chicago Bears very important to the Vikings’ chances of becoming the first team to ever play the Super Bowl at home.

*The Vikings could also earn a first-round bye with a Carolina loss.*

  • SirCollins

    Sorry, after the Seahawks beat the Vikings 10-6, they went on to lose to Panthers who then also beat the Cardinals in the NFC Championship before losing to the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

    • billy f

      Matthew Coller wrong? There’s a shocker.

    • Jake Johnson

      10-9 was the score. I maintain the Vikings would have gone to the super bowl that year had Walsh made a 26 yard FG. They were rolling at the right time and looked like a team who could play with anyone. They lost really close games that year at Arizona and at Denver. I think the Vikings were the one team Carolina did not want to face in the playoffs that year and they got their wish with wide left.

      • SirCollins

        Not too sure about that. I was happy they made the playoffs and happy they lost in a pretty good effort as that was the first year their O-Line was in shambles and due to be severely exposed by a championship defense. Either way, we’ll never know.

        • Jake Johnson

          Yeah, good points- but the Vikings beat the packers at Lambeau week 17 to win the North, and though unspectacular, were playing very sound, solid football. The kind that takes a team through the playoffs. I gotta say, their defense wasn’t too shabby either.

  • Pete

    I think they could use an extra week’s rest, and throw out last year’s stats.

    • Katherine

  • Gordon Guffey

    Thank for this info Mr. Coller ~ A lot of things to think about ~

    On a side note ~ If the Vikings take care of business and win their last game vs the Bears to clinch their own bye then win their first playoff game at home I believe they will still end up with home field the rest of the way ~ Well unless Nick Foles catches fire I see the Eagles as one and done when they face better teams in the playoff ~ And that could happen with the last two games being his first two as the starter ~ I have not been impressed so far with him ~

    So if the Vikings can keep winning I believe they will end up with home field advantage if Foles doesn’t step it up ~

  • wdnemesis

    A first round bye is huge. The Refs might even favor the home team. Maybe we get it next year, they can only focus on the SB now.

  • Cman

    I would say play where your fans are the loudest, but for the Vikings, that’s been on the road too. Much louder at the Bank though. That place will be rocking come playoff time.

  • Sledhead

    Not to mention that the NFC should have six pretty good teams in the playoffs. With an expected strong field, anytime you can reduce the # of wins needed to get to the Super Bowl by 33%, you have a leg up on the four teams that need to win three games instead of two to get in.




