GREEN BAY, WIS. — Left guard Nick Easton suffered a fractured right ankle in the Vikings’ 16-0 victory over the Packers on Saturday and will undergo surgery, coach Mike Zimmer announced after the game.

Easton was injured in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on a play on which running back Latavius Murray gained 8 yards. He was replaced by backup Jeremiah Sirles.

Easton was starting his 12th game of the season on Saturday. He missed three games earlier this year because of injury.