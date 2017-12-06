LISTEN NOW

vikings

Panthers star TE Greg Olsen in line to play vs. Vikings

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 6, 2017 2:09 pm
Sep 25, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs after a catch in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

It appears Cam Newton will be getting one of his favorite targets back in the lineup as the Carolina Panthers prepare to match up with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Tight end Greg Olsen was a full participant in Carolina’s practice on Wednesday after missing last week’s game. He spent eight weeks on injured reserve, then returned in the Panthers’ win over the Jets, but experienced soreness which caused him to miss Carolina’s matchup with New Orleans.

“Olsen is a great player,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. “[Ed] Dickson has a lot of catches, too. They both can run. They might use him a little bit more opened up formations with Olsen than with Dickson. They move him all over the place, too.”

Over the previous three seasons Olsen has averaged 80 catches. He’s also gained over 1,000 yards each year.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said his veteran tight end will not be limited in his snap counts.

Olsen made headlines earlier this year when he was part of a broadcast crew that called a Vikings game. Minnesota attempted to have him taken off the broadcast. He was allowed to call the game, but did not take part in pre-broadcast meetings with Zimmer.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
  • Gordon Guffey

    As most of us knew he would most likely when he was part of a broadcast crew that called a Vikings game ~ Hopefully one of the LBer or Safeties knocks his pee pee in the dirt really hard and can not play after the first qt. because his stick pee pee hurts to bad ~





vikings

Previous Story Ron Rivera: Vikings’ defense keeps getting better Next Story ESPN names Vikings OC Shurmur among top head coaching candidates