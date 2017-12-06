Panthers star TE Greg Olsen in line to play vs. Vikings

It appears Cam Newton will be getting one of his favorite targets back in the lineup as the Carolina Panthers prepare to match up with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Tight end Greg Olsen was a full participant in Carolina’s practice on Wednesday after missing last week’s game. He spent eight weeks on injured reserve, then returned in the Panthers’ win over the Jets, but experienced soreness which caused him to miss Carolina’s matchup with New Orleans.

“Olsen is a great player,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. “[Ed] Dickson has a lot of catches, too. They both can run. They might use him a little bit more opened up formations with Olsen than with Dickson. They move him all over the place, too.”

Over the previous three seasons Olsen has averaged 80 catches. He’s also gained over 1,000 yards each year.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said his veteran tight end will not be limited in his snap counts.

Olsen made headlines earlier this year when he was part of a broadcast crew that called a Vikings game. Minnesota attempted to have him taken off the broadcast. He was allowed to call the game, but did not take part in pre-broadcast meetings with Zimmer.