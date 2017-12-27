LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Vikings plan for Sam Bradford to return to practice next week Next Story Bears Jordan Howard a rare RB who has had success against the Vikings

Pat Elflein misses practice Wednesday

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 27, 2017 7:11 pm

In the locker room following the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Green Bay Packers, center Pat Elflein needed help from guard Joe Berger taking off his pads.

Judging by his absence from Wednesday’s practice, the Vikings’ young star center is still dealing with a shoulder ailment that kept him out of Minnesota’s matchup with Carolina two weeks ago.

Elflein has been game-changing for the Vikings, using his quickness to make downfield blocks. He’s also handled a number of top-notch defensive tackles this season and impressed teammates and coaches.

With left guard Nick Easton out for the season, the Vikings would likely have to move Berger to center if Elflein can’t play this weekend against the Chicago Bears. Berger started most of the 2016 center and received high marks from Pro Football Focus.

Long snapper Kevin McDermott also did not practice with a shoulder injury suffered against the Green Bay Packers.

Cornerback Tramaine Brock sat out with a foot injury and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen did not practice due to an ankle injury.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has been battling an ankle injury, was limited in practice.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • badzeitgeist

    This would be a problem, especially with Easton out. Missing Pat is bad enough, but it also moves everyone out of position. Berger has to move back to C, and Isidora presumably plays RG. We’d have no real back up C, and the entire interior of the line out of place. Do you sit Pat even if he *could* go to ensure he is healthy for the playoffs, even if it presents some additional risk of losing the Bears game?




vikings

Previous Story Vikings plan for Sam Bradford to return to practice next week Next Story Bears Jordan Howard a rare RB who has had success against the Vikings