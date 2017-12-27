Pat Elflein misses practice Wednesday

In the locker room following the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Green Bay Packers, center Pat Elflein needed help from guard Joe Berger taking off his pads.

Judging by his absence from Wednesday’s practice, the Vikings’ young star center is still dealing with a shoulder ailment that kept him out of Minnesota’s matchup with Carolina two weeks ago.

Elflein has been game-changing for the Vikings, using his quickness to make downfield blocks. He’s also handled a number of top-notch defensive tackles this season and impressed teammates and coaches.

With left guard Nick Easton out for the season, the Vikings would likely have to move Berger to center if Elflein can’t play this weekend against the Chicago Bears. Berger started most of the 2016 center and received high marks from Pro Football Focus.

Long snapper Kevin McDermott also did not practice with a shoulder injury suffered against the Green Bay Packers.

Cornerback Tramaine Brock sat out with a foot injury and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen did not practice due to an ankle injury.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has been battling an ankle injury, was limited in practice.