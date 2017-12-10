LISTEN NOW

Reiff, Rudolph both leave Carolina in walking boots

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 10, 2017 4:14 pm

The Minnesota Vikings flew out of Charlotte on Sunday with a few more cuts and bruises than when they arrived. Tackle Riley Reiff and tight end Kyle Rudolph both walked out of the locker room in walking boots.

Reiff left the game with an ankle injury late in the third quarter. He did not return to the game. Rashod Hill took over at left tackle and Jeremiah Sirles moved to right tackle during the fourth quarter.

It’s unclear when Rudolph got hurt. He did not miss time during the game.

The Vikings were already dinged up on the offensive line. Center Pat Elflein sat out with a shoulder injury after being limited all week in practice. Nick Easton took his place.

