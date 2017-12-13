Reiff, Rudolph and Rhodes sidelined as Vikings begin preparing for Bengals

The Vikings began preparing for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati with six players, including three starters, sitting out practice on Wednesday.

Left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) were not on the field. Also missing were cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs), linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (foot) and tight end Blake Bell (shoulder).

Reiff was injured late in the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss at Carolina and did not return. If he can’t go against the Bengals, Rashod Hill would get the start at left tackle. Hill started last Sunday’s game in place of Mike Remmers at right tackle, but Remmers (lower black) returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Remmers has sat out the past five games because of concussion and back issues.

Center Pat Elflein (shoulder) also was limited Wednesday after sitting out at Carolina.

There were 14 players listed on the Vikings’ injury report. Also limited were offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles (knee); running back Jerick McKinnon (shoulder); wide receiver Adam Thielen (knee); nose tackles Shamar Stephen (shoulder) and Linval Joseph (knee); and tight end David Morgan (concussion).