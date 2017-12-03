Report: Aaron Rodgers could return if Packers are in playoff contention

The Minnesota Vikings could see Aaron Rodgers Week 16 if the Green Bay Packers are still alive in the playoff race, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Packers targeting Week 15 at Carolina for return of QB Aaron Rodgers, contingent on Green Bay being in playoff contention and the QB receiving medical clearance, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2017

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone against the Vikings in Week 6. He returned to practice for the first time this week and has been designated to come off Injured Reserve. The Packers will have 21 days to activate him.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports that Rodgers still has hurdles to clear before he can get back on the field, including the bone being fully healed.

With #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers set to return to practice, does this mean he’s coming back? Well… it depends on how the bone is healing. pic.twitter.com/kwJmhBYSTK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2017

The Week 16 game against the Packers could be pivotal to the Vikings’ playoff position. They would much prefer to see Brett Hundley if they are battling for home field advantage or a first-round bye.

The Packers’ chances of still being in the race at that point are low as Hundley has won just one of five starters and has posted a 73.3 quarterback rating.