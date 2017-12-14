LISTEN NOW

Report: Adrian Peterson’s season is over as Cardinals place him on IR

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore December 14, 2017 10:44 pm

A neck injury has ended Adrian Peterson’s first season outside Minnesota.

The former Vikings star running back was placed on IR this week with a neck injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Peterson’s injury stems from a late-November game against the Jaguars. He finishes the season with 529 yards and 2 touchdowns on 156 carries (3.4 yards per carry). He’s missed the team’s past two games, and now the 6-7 Cardinals are shutting him down for the year.

Peterson’s post-Minnesota career got off to an eventful start, when he joined the Saints and complained early on about his involvement in head coach Sean Payton’s offense. He moved on to the Cardinals, where he ripped off 134 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first game in the desert. He also ran for 159 on 37 touches in a throwback performance in early November.

