Report: CT scan this week will determine whether Aaron Rodgers is ready to return

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 10, 2017 10:24 am

The Minnesota Vikings may be facing off with Aaron Rodgers in Week 16 at Lambeau Field if the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback gets good news this week.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that Rodgers will have a CT scan to determine whether he can be medically cleared to return to action. Rodgers has been practicing for several weeks and could come back in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.

The Packers also may elect to hold him out if the Packers are eliminated from the playoffs. However, they face the winless Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone after a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in Week 6.

 

 

 

