LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Anthony Barr hears boos but nothing more from Packers and their fans

Report: Vikings haven’t approached Keenum about contract extension

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 24, 2017 9:56 am

CBS Sports’ Jason La Confora is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings have not yet engaged in contract extension talks with Quarterback Case Keenum.

La Confora wrote:

“Sources said they have not extended any offers to Keenum and, given his great season and impending free agency, Keenum’s camp has not made any inquiries, either. Several rival executives said they believe it might take a transition or franchise tag to keep Keenum from hitting the open market, as even a bridge contract of 2-3 years would likely have to be worth more than the $18 million per year.”

The report comes on the heels of a 16-0 win by the Vikings over the Green Bay Packers, marking Keenum’s 11th win in 14 appearances.

The Vikings signed the former Texan and Ram for just $2 million last offseason.

La Confora added that Sam Bradford is likely headed for a prove-it, short-term deal elsewhere.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • todd

    I believe Case is the answer for the Vikings for years to come and Teddy could be had for (comparatively) peanuts given the nature and severity if his injury. If Rob works his magic, it’s quite possible the cap hit for both could be less than Bradford’s alone.

  • Cman

    I think Keenum is doing some great things this year, but he does have a history of not getting it done, which is why he bounced between Houston and LA a couple different times.

    I think Shurmur’s offense brings out the best in Case, so as long as Shurmur stays, then I hope Case stays. Now is this season a fluke for him? Nobody really knows. So since they have the cap room, tag him and see what he does next season. If he plays well, then start extension talks with him at around mid season. If he doesn’t play well, then you can be thankful that you only have to pay for 1 season instead of several seasons of up and down play.

    If they don’t think he is the answer, then you have to go after someone on the lines of Kirk Cousins who can play well in the right system and keep this team moving forward. We have basically everyone coming back, and a lot of cap space, so that looks good for us going forward to lock up the Kendrick’s, and Barr’s of the team.

    Skol

    • Douglas Pitre

      So the “right system” applies to Keenum as well as Cousins or anyone else. Lol
      Look at Goff with the Rams this year who along wth Keenum could not hsve much success.
      You might have a game that is a “fluke” not a season like this.

      • Cman

        Fair enough, but up to this point in his career, he hasn’t had anywhere near the success he is having this year. Wait until you see he perform like this for another season or two before you call it a turning of the guard. That’s why I said if he doesn’t agree to a contract that the Vikes are comfortable with, tag him for next season and see how he does. If he performs well again, by mid season you pay the guy.

      • Gordon Guffey

        One name for you Douglas ~ Randal Cunningham ~ He had one season even better than the one Case is having ~ The Vikings signed him to a new 4 years deal and he flopped and was cut ~

  • Gordon Guffey

    This is old news anyway ~ Pro Football Talk covered this subject weeks ago with NFL Insiders as did The Red Zone ~

  • Gordon Guffey

    Bradford eligible to return to Vikings practice
    By Ben Goessling DECEMBER 24, 2017 — 9:08AM

    http://www.startribune.com/sam-bradford-is-eligible-to-return-to-vikings-practice/466272043/




vikings

Previous Story Anthony Barr hears boos but nothing more from Packers and their fans