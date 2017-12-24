Report: Vikings haven’t approached Keenum about contract extension

CBS Sports’ Jason La Confora is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings have not yet engaged in contract extension talks with Quarterback Case Keenum.

La Confora wrote:

“Sources said they have not extended any offers to Keenum and, given his great season and impending free agency, Keenum’s camp has not made any inquiries, either. Several rival executives said they believe it might take a transition or franchise tag to keep Keenum from hitting the open market, as even a bridge contract of 2-3 years would likely have to be worth more than the $18 million per year.”

The report comes on the heels of a 16-0 win by the Vikings over the Green Bay Packers, marking Keenum’s 11th win in 14 appearances.

The Vikings signed the former Texan and Ram for just $2 million last offseason.

La Confora added that Sam Bradford is likely headed for a prove-it, short-term deal elsewhere.