Uncharacteristic mistakes doom Vikings in Carolina

The Minnesota Vikings played their worst game in a long time and still kept things close against the Carolina Panthers.

It’s far from a moral victory or consolation prize, but a fact: The Vikings nearly overcame an incredible amount of mistakes. The last one, however, was too much.

Cam Newton broke through for a 62-yard rush with two minutes remaining and the scored tied at 24 to set up the game-winning touchdown for the Panthers.

In the past – and throughout most of Sunday’s game – they had contained Newton brilliantly. But Sunday’s game didn’t look like the past eight weeks’ version of the Vikings.

Things were noticeably different than the past eight games right from the get-go as quarterback Case Keenum launched a wobbly pass up for grabs, only to be picked off by corner Daryl Worley. It was his first interception since the Vikings’ win over Washington.

After a Panthers 60-yard touchdown – a stunner against one of the NFL’s elite rush defenses – Keenum led the Vikings to a quick touchdown, giving the impression that all might be well. They have fallen behind before early in games and bounced back.

But tight end Kyle Rudolph dropped a deep pass down the middle later in the second quarter. He’s been among the NFL’s best this year in catch percentage. At the end of the half with the Vikings at the goal line, Adam Thielen failed to bring in back-to-back throws. That’s basically as rare as spotting a yeti.

Calls didn’t go the Vikings’ way, either. Two facemask penalties fueled a touchdown drive, capped off with a short Jonathan Stewart touchdown. Thielen’s apparent touchdown catch was reversed upon review.

In the second half, things didn’t get any better as the Vikings failed to bring down Cam Newton, allowing him extra time to flip the ball into the hands of Devin Funchess for a touchdown to put Carolina up 21-13. There may or may not have been holding on the play, but it went uncalled.

With a chance to keep the game alive, Keenum was strip-sacked on a play that originally looked like an incomplete pass. But pass rusher Mario Addison tipped the ball just before it left Keenum’s hands, setting up a field goal for the Panthers.

The following drive got off to a good start with a Jarius Wright first down catch, but was stalled by a Julius Peppers sack.

While Keenum had success running the ball, Latavius Murray did not – which is a major change from the past six weeks. Since Week 7 he was third in the NFL in rushing yards, but through three quarters Murray had only gained 11 yards on seven rushes.

Outside of Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook, the Vikings have been largely healthy this year, but on Sunday Xavier Rhodes and Riley Reiff both limped off. Rhodes did come back in the game, but he’s been playing dinged up. Center Pat Elflein missed his first game and he was sorely missed. They all might need some rest down the stretch.

Things were much more challenging in the pocket for Keenum with the O-line dinged up. Following a 26-yard punt return by Marcus Sherles, had a ball tipped, then was sacked, forcing a 54-yard field goal attempt – and miss – by Kai Forbath.

Keenum then made a poor throw to Stefon Diggs that turned into an interception, which appeared to cap off the win for the Panthers, but a touchdown reception by Thielen and an interception by Newton tied the game late.

But Newton’s fateful run put the game on ice.

The loss in Carolina doesn’t mean a whole lot to the Vikings outside of dinging their odds of of winning homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. But it leaves you with the question: Did everything just go right over a stretch and Carolina was a sign of regression? Or was it a blip on the radar?

It may be hard to answer that question with games against the Bengals, Packers and Bears coming up. If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play for the Packers, those should be three lock wins against soft opponents.

So we may not find out if the loss to the Panthers was a fluke or closer to reality until the playoffs.