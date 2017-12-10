LISTEN NOW

Uncharacteristic mistakes doom Vikings in Carolina

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 10, 2017 3:08 pm

The Minnesota Vikings played their worst game in a long time and still kept things close against the Carolina Panthers.

It’s far from a moral victory or consolation prize, but a fact: The Vikings nearly overcame an incredible amount of mistakes. The last one, however, was too much.

Cam Newton broke through for a 62-yard rush with two minutes remaining and the scored tied at 24 to set up the game-winning touchdown for the Panthers.

In the past – and throughout most of Sunday’s game – they had contained Newton brilliantly. But Sunday’s game didn’t look like the past eight weeks’ version of the Vikings.

Things were noticeably different than the past eight games right from the get-go as quarterback Case Keenum launched a wobbly pass up for grabs, only to be picked off by corner Daryl Worley. It was his first interception since the Vikings’ win over Washington.

After a Panthers 60-yard touchdown – a stunner against one of the NFL’s elite rush defenses – Keenum led the Vikings to a quick touchdown, giving the impression that all might be well. They have fallen behind before early in games and bounced back.

But tight end Kyle Rudolph dropped a deep pass down the middle later in the second quarter. He’s been among the NFL’s best this year in catch percentage. At the end of the half with the Vikings at the goal line, Adam Thielen failed to bring in back-to-back throws. That’s basically as rare as spotting a yeti.

Calls didn’t go the Vikings’ way, either. Two facemask penalties fueled a touchdown drive, capped off with a short Jonathan Stewart touchdown. Thielen’s apparent touchdown catch was reversed upon review.

In the second half, things didn’t get any better as the Vikings failed to bring down Cam Newton, allowing him extra time to flip the ball into the hands of Devin Funchess for a touchdown to put Carolina up 21-13. There may or may not have been holding on the play, but it went uncalled.

With a chance to keep the game alive, Keenum was strip-sacked on a play that originally looked like an incomplete pass. But pass rusher Mario Addison tipped the ball just before it left Keenum’s hands, setting up a field goal for the Panthers.

The following drive got off to a good start with a Jarius Wright first down catch, but was stalled by a Julius Peppers sack.

While Keenum had success running the ball, Latavius Murray did not – which is a major change from the past six weeks. Since Week 7 he was third in the NFL in rushing yards, but through three quarters Murray had only gained 11 yards on seven rushes.

Outside of Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook, the Vikings have been largely healthy this year, but on Sunday Xavier Rhodes and Riley Reiff both limped off. Rhodes did come back in the game, but he’s been playing dinged up. Center Pat Elflein missed his first game and he was sorely missed. They all might need some rest down the stretch.

Things were much more challenging in the pocket for Keenum with the O-line dinged up. Following a 26-yard punt return by Marcus Sherles, had a ball tipped, then was sacked, forcing a 54-yard field goal attempt – and miss – by Kai Forbath.

Keenum then made a poor throw to Stefon Diggs that turned into an interception, which appeared to cap off the win for the Panthers, but a touchdown reception by Thielen and an interception by Newton tied the game late.

But Newton’s fateful run put the game on ice.

The loss in Carolina doesn’t mean a whole lot to the Vikings outside of dinging their odds of of winning homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. But it leaves you with the question: Did everything just go right over a stretch and Carolina was a sign of regression? Or was it a blip on the radar?

It may be hard to answer that question with games against the Bengals, Packers and Bears coming up. If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play for the Packers, those should be three lock wins against soft opponents.

So we may not find out if the loss to the Panthers was a fluke or closer to reality until the playoffs.

  • Cman

    You read this story and one would think we lost by 21 or more. Like you said, it’s not a moral victory at all. Get back to basics and win out. Next week you are at home against a Bengals team that Chicago just blew out. Next you have the Packers which is a very winnable game regardless if #12 is back, and Chicago at home. You have your own destination in front of you. You failed today, now let’s see what you are made of.

    • Gordon Guffey

      Today would have been their 6th road game win if they would have been able to pull it off ~ I agree with you that the Packers game is winnable ~The other 2 are very winnable games ~

      Coller couldn’t help his self ~ LOL ~ He will leading the Teddy chant all week ~ Vikings are 10~3 and could end up 13~3 or at worse 12~4 but not even that will be good enough for Coller ~ LOL ~ Its so sad to see player fans losing it when a team is successful without their favorite players ~

      Even with all the bad things that happen today this was more than a winnable game ~

    • Bob T.

      Yep, Cman. There will be days like these. Get back up and beat the Bengals next week at home.

  • Gordon Guffey

    What Coller didn’t say was Diggs had the ball in his hand and lost it as he was pulling the ball down ~ The throw wasn’t that bad and Case has been rushed hard all game and was throwing in a hurry ~

    What this team didn’t do was play the kind of run defense we are use to seeing ~ But this was a team lose ~ Cant put the blame on any one person or unit ~ Outside of Cam’s run and Stewart AP like run this wasn’t even a game even with the bad day this team was having ~ They held Cam to 137 passing ~

    The OL before the injury to Reiff was not holding up to well ~ The Panther pass rush was much better than I thought they would be able to do vs our OL ~ Easton played well after he had to move back to Center but not as good as he did last year when he was a Center all season before he stepped in for Berger ~ Their worse game to date ~ But sh!t happens ~ And its not the playoffs and I’m OK with it ~ Hopefully they can get Reiff and Elflein back and healthy soon ~

    It wasn’t all bad today ~ They did try to get the ball to Diggs more and that looked good minus the ball off the helmet play ~ They got Treadwell involved and he mostly look very good minus the drop when he tried to run before catching the ball on the last drive ~

    The Vikings match their drops passes for the season today ~ Most would have keep drives alive ~ It just wasn’t the Vikings day ~

    • Cman

      Yes, there is absolutely no argument to suggest that the Vikings don’t need to find a better K. On top of missing more FG’s towards the end of the season, still missing PAT’s, he can’t seem to ever hit the back of the endzone on kickoffs which sets up big returns against us.

      This team just played very sloppy, uncharertisic football today. Between that, and having to move our OL around all day it seems, it just smelled like disaster. The remaining 3 games are all winnable, now let’s see if they get back to Vikings football, or come out sloppy these last 3 weeks.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Out of the 3 turnover Zimmer defended Case on 2 of the 3 ~ He had one bad throw Zimmer said ~

    Posted: 45 minutes ago
    Zimmer: We Didn’t Play Good Enough To Win

    Head Coach Mike Zimmer addressed the media after Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers.
    http://www.vikings.com/media-vault/videos/Zimmer-We-Didnt-Play-Good-Enough-To-Win/fe16760c-e383-48ad-9a9d-5a1013830233

  • Drediock

    Fair assessment . And yes it was a bad throw to Diggs. however it was also a throw Diggs should have caught.
    Other then that. Fair assessment.
    I also wasnt impressed with the play selection prior to the first interception. At one point they had the box so loaded I was astounded that it wasnt audibled to a pass.
    I also dont understand why we got away from running the ball with McKinnon

    It was truly a team loss

    • Gordon Guffey

      We are not use too ((( well at least not for me ))) seeing Diggs not come down with a pass that hits his hands ~ There were a lot of bad plays today by the offense and defense ~ But at the same time this team keep overcoming things ~ Like the two face mask penalties that keep a Panthers drive a live and a score ~ I think both came on 3rd downs that would have stopped that scoring drive ~

      Yes this was a team lose but very winnable ~ And there were some good things that came out of this game ~

  • Jim Christensen

    Diggs is soft. He is too afraid of being hit. One catch in the first half he was one yard short of a first because after he caught the ball he fell to the ground and no one touched him. He needs to drop a shoulder into someone.

  • styx rogan

    devastating loss to lina… OL is decimated… home field advatage is gone… packers won… doom n gloom on the 23rd….





