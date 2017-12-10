Vikings center Pat Elflein inactive vs. Panthers

Bad news for the Minnesota Vikings as they face one of the NFL’s top defensive lines in Carolina. Center Pat Elflein, who has started every game and played every snap this season, is inactive with a shoulder injury.

Elflein was listed as questionable on the week’s injury report and was limited in practice. Nick Easton will start at center and Jeremiah Sirles gets the nod at guard.

Easton has not started at center since late last season, but took first team reps there during training camp.

Mike Remmers and David Morgan are also inactive. They were each ruled out on Friday. Rashod Hill will start his fifth game of the year and Blake Bell plays in place of Morgan.