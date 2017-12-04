Vikings currently hold tie-breaker on Eagles and, thus, top spot in the NFC playoff race

We are about to get way ahead of ourselves here, but what the heck.
The Vikings are in a position to reach Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in U.S. Bank Stadium without having to play a postseason game on the road.
That became the case on Sunday night when the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Seattle Seahawks. That dropped the Eagles to 10-2 on the season. The Vikings’ victory at Atlanta earlier in the day had improved Minnesota’s record to 10-2, meaning that tie-breakers have now come into play in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
You currently have to go four tie-breakers deep to find where the Vikings hold the advantage.
The Philly Voice website provided the information on tie-breakers last week, assuming they might come into play on Sunday. Now that they have, here’s the breakdown:
The Vikings’ four remaining games are at Carolina, vs. Cincinnati, at Green Bay and vs. Chicago. The Eagles’ remaining opponents include the Rams in Los Angeles, the Giants in New Jersey, and home against Oakland and Dallas.
