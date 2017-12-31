LISTEN NOW

Vikings’ defense dismantles Bears, enters playoffs peaking

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 31, 2017 3:06 pm

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense put a bow on a brilliant season on Sunday by suffocating the Chicago Bears’ offense.

The 23-10 win at US Bank Stadium made for the third straight game in which the Vikings have held their opponents to 10 points or less – and Chicago’s only score on Sunday came on a trick special teams play. In fact, the last offensive touchdown scored against the Vikings was by Cincinnati, who inherited great field position at the end of the game following a Teddy Bridgewater interception.

Defense doesn’t always win championships but it sure as heck helps and the Vikings will enter the postseason as the best defense in the NFL.

Without two of their starting offensive linemen and short on playmaking receivers, rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had no chance against the Vikings’ superstar-stuffed defense. In the first half, the Bears had the following results on six drives: Punt, punt, punt, punt, safety, punt.

In the past three games against the Bears, running back Jordan Howard had averaged 5.3 yards per attempt rushing. On Sunday, he was given no chance to break out as Linval Joseph stuffed the middle of the field – including on a third-and-1 – and the Vikings’ linebackers and secondary swarmed him before there was any chance to break off a big gain.

Even when Chicago showed a flicker of hope, the Vikings’ defense made two stops in first-and-goal situations for the Bears.

Chicago’s promising rookie quarterback may have a bright future, but Sunday’s matchup was an unfair fight. When he attempted to throw into tight windows, Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes jumped in to break up passes. When he ran play-action, Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter pressured him. When he dumped the ball off short, Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks bolted to the ball carrier.

Trubisky finished 20-for-36 with 178 yards. The Bears rushed for 30 yards on 15 carries.

It was like watching each of the last two weeks’ games on repeat. Against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings’ defense gave up 126 total passing yards. The week before versus Andy Dalton, they allowed 115 yards.

They might not yet be on the level of the ‘85 Bears, but the Vikings’ defense is providing flashbacks of other teams who have gone deep in the playoffs on the back of terrific defenses like the 2000 Ravens, 2002 Bucs and most recently the 2013 Seattle Seahawks and 2015 Denver Broncos.

Not only are they playing at a high level across the board, but the Vikings’ defense is healthy. Every player that started Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints also started Week 17 against the Bears.

We have seen over the last two years the Vikings’ defense can be hindered when less than 100 percent. Last season when Harrison Smith missed a late-season matchup with Indianapolis, the Colts hung 34 on the Vikings. Earlier this year without Everson Griffen, Washington scored 30.

But when the Vikings play their first playoff game at US Bank Stadium, they will run out the masterful defense that Mike Zimmer and the front office took four years to build.

Even players who were doubted before the year have stepped up. Waynes and Barr left the door open with last season’s play to be questioned, but each has reached their potential this year.

The only question you might have is whether the Vikings’ defense needed a tune-up game against a better offense than Cincinnati, Green Bay or Chicago, but they proved worthy earlier in the year that they could slow the elite quarterbacks. They beat Drew Brees, held Matt Ryan to nine points, completely befuddled Jared Goff and mostly made life difficult on Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford.

The Vikings very well may need elite-level defensive play come playoff time. While the offense entered Sunday 10th in the NFL in scoring, injuries on the offensive line have forced them to shuffle. Over the last two weeks, they have shown more weakness than they did during their eight-game win streak.

Not many defenses are good enough to carry a team through the playoffs if their offense sputters, but the way the Vikings finished their season proved they are that good.

  • Cman

    Our defense is lights out. I’m a tad concerned with the idiotic penalties on offense though. We had some nice gains brought back on holding calls by both Sirles and Hill. We had close to 100 yards in penalties today, which is not good at all.

    In the playoffs we will be playing much better teams than Chicago, so they better clean that shit up real quick. Hopefully we can get all the boys healed up before we play again. Having Elflein back, and everyone playing their normal positions should bode well.

    What in the hell happened on that punt return for a TD for Chicago? That was old school playground type of football. Quigley has to pay attention to that crap. Giving a good team 7 easy points like that in the playoffs could be devastating.

    And now on to Forbath. Can’t we ever have both in a kicker? With Walsh we consistently had a guy who could hit touch backs, but Forbath seems to never hit a touch back. It also seems anytime we have to go for a 45 yard or more FG, it’s very iffy.

    All in all a good win and season. Now as a 39 year old lifelong fan that has had his heart broken way to many times, go out and win the big one in front of the Minnesota fans in Minneapolis.

    • cka2nd

      I think it was over 100 yards in penalties. And wash your mouth out with soap!

      • Cman

        Lol

  • styx rogan

    defense is ok offense is big BIG wory. OL is like a cheap house of cards… prey 4 a micacle 4 Elfin shoulder

  • linus

    The Bears actually have a pretty good defense, and the Vikings had backup players at 4 of the 5 OL positions. Still, that’s two consecutive sub-par performances by the offense. Hopefully Elflien can make it back and right the ship.

    • Cman

      I just hope that Keenum doesn’t get overly excited in the playoffs and start forcing stuff when the offense doesn’t do much against a good defense. We will be seeing good defenses, as well as much better offense’s than the Bears in the playoffs. So the offense better be ready when they find out who we are playing.

      • cka2nd

        You guys saw the game and I didn’t, but PFF noted that Keenum didn’t put the ball in danger all afternoon, which was good to hear.

        • Cman

          Yes and no. There were a couple of passes that were called PI on Chicago because they didn’t turn around and look for the ball. On those, if the Chicago defender would have been looking for the ball, they could have very easily been intercepted.

          It’s been a while since Keenum has hit someone deep in stride. I may be wrong, but the Tampa game is the last one I remember. He missed a lot of passes against Carolina and Atlanta, also against GB, but weather could have been a factor there. It just seems he is taking it very safe, and when he has gone deep, it’s either incomplete, or PI. Idk, I just want them to dominate.

  • wdnemesis

    The Vikings are fine. They need to “show up” in the playoffs. I have seen that none of these NFL teams are more well rounded than the Vikings. The only way the Vikings don’t win it is if they don’t give it their all. Let’s get that SB win.




