LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Vikings will be missing at least one key player for Sunday’s game against Bears

Vikings place long snapper McDermott on IR

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 30, 2017 11:52 am

The Minnesota Vikings have placed long snapper Kevin McDermott on injured reserve and signed lineman Cornelius Edison from the practice squad.

McDermott suffered a shoulder injury against the Green Bay Packers, which forced tight end David Morgan to snap for the second half. The Vikings signed Jeff Overbaugh to long snap this week.

McDermott has been the Vikings’ long snapper for the past three seasons.

Edison was on Chicago’s active roster last season. He was signed to the Vikings’ practice squad on November 1.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Cman

    So does this mean that McDermott is definitely done for the rest of the year, or do they have different rules for the postseason? I wonder if Overbaugh plays lights out if there will be a competition next season for the LS job? Interesting.




vikings

Previous Story Vikings will be missing at least one key player for Sunday’s game against Bears