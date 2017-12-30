Vikings place long snapper McDermott on IR

The Minnesota Vikings have placed long snapper Kevin McDermott on injured reserve and signed lineman Cornelius Edison from the practice squad.

McDermott suffered a shoulder injury against the Green Bay Packers, which forced tight end David Morgan to snap for the second half. The Vikings signed Jeff Overbaugh to long snap this week.

McDermott has been the Vikings’ long snapper for the past three seasons.

Edison was on Chicago’s active roster last season. He was signed to the Vikings’ practice squad on November 1.