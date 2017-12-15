Vikings place TE Blake Bell on IR, promote Kyle Carter to the active roster

Tight end Kyle Carter will get his chance to join the Vikings’ active roster this week, the team announced Friday. A spot opened up when they placed Blake Bell (shoulder) on Injured Reserve.

Carter originally joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. He was released during final cuts in training camp last year and has been on and off the practice squad in the past year. Now he’ll get his chance at being on the active roster, with Bell’s season over and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) still banged up.

David Morgan was back at practice Thursday after recovering from a concussion.

Carter’s promotion opened a spot on the practice squad. The Vikings used that opening to re-sign rookie safety Jack Tocho.