Vikings promote TE Kyle Carter to active roster

With injuries ravaging the tight end group, the Minnesota Vikings have bumped up Kyle Carter from the practice squad to the active roster.

Carter has spent most of the last two seasons on the Vikings’ practice squad. He made a strong case for a roster spot during training camp. Back in July, head coach Mike Zimmer gave his scouting report of the former Penn State tight end.

“I like Kyle,” Zimmer said. “He’s a good athlete. He’s long, obviously. Like most of these receiving tight ends, they need to continue to work on the run blocking. I think he’s done a great job. He made a great catch yesterday in the red zone period, so I think he continually gets better. He needs to keep working on his strength and physical-ness. I think that will come in the weight room.”

With the Nittany Lions, he caught 84 passes over four seasons for 963 yards and four touchdowns.

Carter may see the field on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with Kyle Rudolph unlikely to play.

The Vikings also placed tight end Blake Bell on IR added Jack Tocho to the practice squad